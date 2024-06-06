Organic tofu, strawberries & cream: This metro donut shop has been named the best in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta donut shop has been named the best one in the state of Georgia.

Yelp released its annual “Best Donut Shop in Every State” list, and Sweet Apple Donuts & Coffee in Alpharetta was named the best donut shop in the state.

The shop said their bakers start work before the sun rises to make the freshest donuts possible for their customers.

“We work with high-quality ingredients and hand-make every donut to make sure that they taste the best,” Sweet Apple said.

The donut shop offers everything from the traditional glazed donut and apple fritter.

But look further on the menu and you’ll find some great surprises like the Muscle Cake donut, which is made with organic tofu. Or how about Fresh Strawberries & Cream? Sweet Apple says they are one of the shop’s most popular donuts.

“They bake everything in-house and have a delicious variety of donuts and treats including yeast and cake donuts with fun varieties for kids. The ambiance is quaint and cozy with friendly service,” Yelp user Paulina A. said.

