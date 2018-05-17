ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Authorities in Alpharetta are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.
According to police, Sheena Harris was last seen on Friday and was reported missing on Monday.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that Harris left a note indicating that “she is a danger to herself.”
Investigators said her cellphone is off and cannot be pinged.
Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call police.
