  • Note indicating 'danger' part of metro Atlanta woman's mysterious disappearance

    Updated:

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Authorities in Alpharetta are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

    According to police, Sheena Harris was last seen on Friday and was reported missing on Monday.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that Harris left a note indicating that “she is a danger to herself.” 

    Investigators said her cellphone is off and cannot be pinged.

    Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Note indicating 'danger' part of metro Atlanta woman's mysterious disappearance

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family holds vigil for Johns Creek woman who was shot, killed by police

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI investigates its 12th officer-involved shooting in 15 days

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer quits after controversial traffic stop involving grandmother

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer suspended, police investigating arrest of 65-year-old woman…