0 North Fulton girl crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A Johns Creek girl has been crowned Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

Rory Pan, a rising junior at Northview High School, competed as Miss Heart of Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen. Pan receives a $2,500 scholarship in addition to the crown and sash, and she will compete at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, a teen version of Miss America, in July. She won on her second try at the crown, after placing int he top 10 in 2017.

Pan performed a Latin-infused ballet en pointe routine for talent, incorporating a large fan with a long chiffon train as a prop. At one point in the routine, Pan danced the salsa while elevated by her pointe shoes.

Pan’s platform is “Disable the Label: Inclusion for All,” advocating for the inclusion of disabled people. During her on-stage question, Pan described her efforts to further that initiative through non-profit organiations like Easterseals, which provides services to disabled people including veterans and seniors.

Pan won preliminary awards for talent and for on-stage question and evening gown during preliminary competition, giving her $750 more in scholarship money.

Miss Emanuel County’s Outstanding Teen Alaylla Watkins was named first runner-up, winning a $1,500 scholarship. Watkins, a 17-year-old from Wadley, performed an energetic jazz dance to “I’m Fabulous,” a song from the TV show “Empire.” Watkins also earned both talent and on-stage question and evening gown awards during preliminary competition.

The second runner-up was Miss Cherokee Rose’s Outstanding Teen Sophie Edwards. Edwards, a Marietta High School student, earned a $1,000 scholarship and performed a ballet en pointe performance to music from the movie “The Greatest Showman.” During preliminary competition, she won an award for on-stage question and evening gown. Edwards and Watkins tied for the Wednesday night on-stage question and evening gown award.

Miss Paulding County’s Outstanding Teen Fallon Robinson placed third runner-up, taking home a $750 scholarship. She performed a lyrical gymnastics routine, for which she won a preliminary talent award earlier in the week.

Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Kassie Todd rounded out the top five as fourth runner-up. Todd performed an acrobatic jazz dance to “Jump Sonora” and won the on-stage question and evening gown preliminary award on Thursday.

The top 10 included Miss Hummingbird Festival's Outstanding Teen Jessica Roberts, Miss Capital City's Outstanding Teen Grace Thomas, Miss Stone Mountain's Outstanding Teen Jillian Higgins, Miss Starr’s Mill's Outstanding Teen Sarah Dorr and Miss Cobb County's Outstanding Teen Carly Vogel.

Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom's Outstanding Teen Ansley Harter, Miss Pickens County's Outstanding Teen Rylee Ruegger, Miss Historic Buford's Outstanding Teen, Kristin Hsu, Miss Columbus' Outstanding Teen Maddie Haines and Miss Magnolia's Outstanding Teen Anna Wiggins rounded out the top 15.

Miss Georgia finals will be held Saturday night.

