0 No new vape stores? Metro city making move to limit the amount kids vape

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Vaping is growing in popularity, but one local city is making a move to make it harder for kids to vape. City leaders are trying to keep the dangerous products out of their hands.

On Monday, the Milton City Council will vote whether or not to ban any new vape stores from operating in the city limits.

However, there is only one vape store in the North Fulton County city and it will be grandfathered into the new proposal.

City leaders say too many young people are using the nicotine product. They are smoking them at high schools -- some even in middle schools.

Steven Krokoff is Milton’s city manager. He told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston concerned parents said they needed help with teenagers who are vaping, the smokeless nicotine product that's popular with smokers and young adults.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I think they have the wrong belief that it's not dangerous, but the reality is we are seeing a whole new generation of people becoming addicted to nicotine, which is a tremendously addictive substance," Krokoff said.

Krokoff said City Council members will vote to ban any new vape stores from operating in the city Monday evening.

"Vapor King is the only store that's in the city of Milton and it will be grandfathered into the legislation if it passes," Krokoff said.

The owner of Vapor King told Huddleston he's been in Milton for three years and has a strict policy not to sell to minors. He even has a sign on his door that says, “Please don't hand over tobacco items to a minor.”

“When I was young, kids my age were all smoking, you don't see that anymore now that they've introduced this vape and kids are thinking this is somehow safe,” Krokoff said.

But it's not safe. The box it is sold in says, “Warning: This product contains nicotine.”

The product comes in flavors like mint, mango and passion fruit -- flavors that might appeal to young people.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.