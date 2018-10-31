0 New evidence in murder of grandmother shows she tried to fight back

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four months after the murder of a Sandy Springs grandmother, her killer remains on the loose, and Channel 2 Action News is learning new details about her death that one law enforcement consultant says he hopes can aid detectives.

A warning to our readers that the details in this story are graphic.

Family members found 71-year-old Kay Thomasson dead in her Old Woodbine Road home in late June after she failed to show up for a doctor’s appointment.

Surveillance video released by Sandy Springs police shows a man emerge from the woods behind her home the night of her death.

“The first thing that jumps out that this was a very brutal homicide,” said Brent Brown, a veteran law enforcement officer who is now a consultant with Chesley Brown International. “This is a major crime.”

This week, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released its final autopsy report into Thomasson’s death.

The report, obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, said Thomasson was beaten, bound, possibly strangled, stabbed in the neck, and left face down in a bathtub full of water.

The report also found evidence that “suggested sexual assault.”

“If there was a sexual assault, if there was any DNA left behind, even if there’s any DNA left at the crime scene, that’s obviously going to tell them a lot and tell them the person if they are remotely in the system,” Brown said.

Brown said the report shows Thomasson had defense wounds.

“This is something that during the encounter, obviously there was a fight that ensued, she fought back,” he said.

He told Petchenik the report suggests the attack was prolonged and, in his experience, suggests the attacker had possibly been tracking Thomasson or knew her routine.

“It appears this is something like they were targeting here, watching her, knew she lived alone,” he said. “It was not a homicide of passion, meaning someone that was a family member of someone like that. If it was one stab wound as opposed to a hundred stab wounds.”

There’s a $100,000 Crimestoppers reward for any information that could lead police to the killer.

Brown said detectives are likely working around the clock to find that person.

“I’d venture to guess if they’re hitting road blocks or dead ends, that they…are reaching out to other jurisdictions that have homicide detectives that are top-notch detectives and getting them to look at it as well,” he said. “It’s a difficult case for them. They’re not going to rest until someone’s in jail.”

