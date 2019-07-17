Neighbors on alert after bear seen swimming in lake

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local community is under alert because of a bear swimming in a lake.
The city of Alpharetta put out a warning to neighbors after a black bear was spotted swimming across Lake Windward.
"Having grandchildren, it does scare me a little bit. I don’t think I’ll be letting them out on my sight," a resident told us.
Alpharetta city leaders posted about the bear on Wednesday.
