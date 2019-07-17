  • Neighbors on alert after bear seen swimming in lake

    By: Tony Thomas

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local community is under alert because of a bear swimming in a lake.

    The city of Alpharetta put out a warning to neighbors after a black bear was spotted swimming across Lake Windward.

    "Having grandchildren, it does scare me a little bit. I don’t think I’ll be letting them out on my sight," a resident told us.

    Alpharetta city leaders posted about the bear on Wednesday.

