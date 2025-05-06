Milton police encourage ‘clearing out the clutter’ of sensitive papers with secure shredding event

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police will be holding a “secure shredding” event on Monday.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 12, residents are encouraged to clear out the clutter and protect their privacy by bringing up to five boxes or bags of sensitive documents for safe, secure destruction.

They encourage you to show up early because once the shredder’s bin is full, the event will close.

The event will happen at the Milton police station parking lot located at 13690 Highway 9, Building B.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group