Metro Atlanta piano teacher accused of child molestation found dead in jail cell

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Roswell piano teacher arrested on child molestation charges last month was found dead in his Fulton County Jail cell Saturday morning, officials said.
Troy Lawrence Palmer was found hanging in his cell around 8 a.m. Saturday, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to AJC.com on Sunday. An initial investigation suggests the cause of death to be suicide. Officials are investigating the death.
Palmer was accused of molesting two children “multiple times between 2008 and 2012 while inside Palmer’s home,” Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland said in September. Investigators told Channel 2 's Mike Petchenik there could have been more victims.
Palmer, 55, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
He taught piano for more than 35 years, and was doing lessons out of his home for 13 years, Holland said. He had given lessons to hundreds of students over the years, officials said.
This article was written by J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
