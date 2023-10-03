Man suspected of breaking into restaurant found with stolen property, arrested, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police announced they have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a restaurant and stealing property.

A burglary investigation began September 17 at Lavena Café on Jones Bridge Road after officers responded to reports of a shattered front door of the restaurant.

Thanks to a collaboration between Johns Creek Police and Alpharetta Police, Mehran Roughi was taken into custody for possession of stolen property.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Following his arrest, he was charged with burglary.

According to Johns Creek Police, Roughi matches the description of a person involved in similar cases of breaking into restaurants in Alpharetta and others in Johns Creek.

If you have information about this case or other suspicious activities, police ask you to call 678-474-1600.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Boyfriend arrested after DeKalb woman disappeared, body found over weekend

©2023 Cox Media Group