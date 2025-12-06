Man shot by Sandy Springs PD dies

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man shot by Sandy Springs PD on Thursday has died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that LaAndre Marktanne Thomas was pronounced dead Thursday.

Officers told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that they responded to an assault call around 10:30 a.m. As they were talking to a possible suspect, police said the man pulled out a weapon and was shot.

GBI is investigating the shooting and the events leading up to it.

Thomas’s body will be taken to Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, GBI said.

