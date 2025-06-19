Man sentenced to life nearly 7 years after Sandy Springs grandmother killed in her home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Almost seven years after a Sandy Springs grandmother died, a jury has convicted a man of killing her.

Earlier this week, James Christopher Jones was found guilty of the murder of Kay Thomasson, according to Sandy Springs police.

Channel 2 Action News has been covering this tragic incident since Thomasson, 71, was found stabbed to death in June 2018.

Investigators said Thomasson missed an appointment, and when a family member stopped by the home to check on her, they found her dead inside.

Thomasson’s car had also been stolen and was found approximately five miles away at an apartment complex.

About a month after her murder, a $100,000 reward was being offered for an arrest and conviction.

Police say they identified Jones as a suspect in 2020 after geofencing data connected him to her home and her abandoned car. DNA found on items inside her home also matched Jones.

After the guilty verdict was announced, Jones was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years.

