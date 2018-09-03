Man says friends used social media to save his life after wreck in Bali

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta native says social media literally saved his life.
Michael Lythcott and a friend were riding a scooter in Bali last week when they crashed over an embankment.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke with Lythcott this afternoon via Skype from his hospital bed.
Once he gained consciousness, he used his phone to get a message through on Facebook. Dozens of friends reached out in just minutes and contacted the U.S. Embassy, giving rescuers a GPS location of where he posted the messages.
He is now recovering in a Bali hospital.
Lythcott said he expects to be there a few more weeks before he's strong enough to fly home.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe site for both Lythcott and his friend, Stacey Eno, to help defray the cost of their medical expenses.
