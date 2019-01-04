Next time we get snow, a major district will close schools in a whole new way

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A major metro Atlanta school district is making changes to how it handles weather closings.
Fulton County Schools will move to a weather zone system for weather-related school closings in 2019.
We’re talking to school officials about what this means for students, and hearing from parents about their thoughts about the change, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Fulton County Schools will use digital learning days to supplement the closings.
The district had its first test of the system last winter, when they were closed several days due to weather.
"The board has adopted a new policy that allows us to look at parts of the county, we call them weather zones, so we can make decisions closer to home,” Chief Operations Officer Patrick Burk said.
"We are able to divide services that support our schools," Burk said.
RELATEDSTORIES
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}