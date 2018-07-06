0 Local non-profit says new facility will save thousands of shelter animals in the metro area

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local non-profit says their new, planned facility will save thousands of shelter animals in the metro area.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie met with the Lifeline Animal Project Friday afternoon, and they showed him the future site and their plans to build a state-of-the-art facility to save homeless dogs and cats.

“We are tearing this building down, and we are going to build a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility,” said Hirsch.

Karen Hirsch with the Lifeline Animal Project says the new space near Spaghetti Junction in DeKalb county will give dogs and cats a better chance of being adopted.



“This new facility will allow us to rescue 2000 more than we currently do at our lifeline center,” said Hirsch.

Last month, Lucie took you to the Fulton County Animal Shelter where they are at maximum capacity. Hirsch says they are facing the same problem at the Dekalb shelter and things are getting worse by the day.

“It’s very bad. We are getting 40-60 animals every day, 365 days a year at Dekalb and Fulton shelters,” said Hirsch.

A rendering shows what the inside of the Lifeline Community Animal Shelter will look like.

Aside from administrative offices, there’s a nearly 12-thousand-foot dog area, a 36-hundred square foot cat area, an adoption area and vet clinic.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s going to contain a full-service vet center that will cater to anybody who needs it at affordable rates,” said Hirsch.

They hope to build a dog park as well which will be near several large dog runs, ‘catios’ and a training area.

“We can have outdoor classes and train our dogs and train them to be K-9 good citizens,” said Hirsch.

The timeline…

“We are doing a demo the first week of August and it will supposedly be built by end of year,” said Hirsch.

So far, they have raised around $3M and they hope to raise another million for their capital campaign. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.