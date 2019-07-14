Local man makes ladder to rescue kitten from storm drain

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Johns Creek man helped find a stray kitten a forever home after he rescued the feline from a storm drain.
The man caught the attention of the Johns Creek Police Department when they got a call about suspicious activity involving a ladder sticking out of a manhole. It turns out the man built the ladder to rescue the kitten which had fallen into the storm drain.
When that wasn't enough, he put bowls of food and water outside for the kitten.
He couldn't find the owner, so he took to social media to help find it a forever home by creating a video on YouTube.
The kitten has since been adopted by a neighbor.
