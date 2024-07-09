K9 helps locate missing 73-year-old Forsyth woman in less than 30 minutes

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Forsyth County K9 is being hailed a hero after helping to find a missing 73-year-old woman who wandered into woods last month.

On June 22, Forsyth County officials said around 5:30 a.m. that morning Lina Moats, 73, left her daughter’s home in the Polo Club area. Authorities said, Moats wasn’t familiar with the area and has diminished mental health.

Forsyth County asked Johns Creek police for assistance in finding Moats.

Johns Creek Sgt. Lemke and K9 Pandora answered the call of duty and hit the ground running.

A video shared by the department shows Lemke letting Pandora sniff an article and Pandora ‘getting to work’.

Twenty-two minutes later, Moats was found safe in the nearby woods. She even got a photo with the officers who helped in the search.

“Way to go Pandora and Sgt. Lemke,” the department said.

