‘I didn’t see a car:’ 16-year-old charged after hitting Johns Creek officer’s car

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek teenager is facing charges after dashcam video shows her bumping into a cop car.

On May 4, just after 4 p.m. Johns Creek Cpl. Meberg’s patrol car was ran into by a teenager.

Meberg asked the teen, “What happened?”

She answered, “I didn’t see a car coming. No. There was no car coming.”

Meberg asked the teen her age, and she replied that she was 16.

“Do you have your license,” Meberg asked.

“I promise you, we didn’t see a car coming,” the teen said. “I checked twice. There was no car coming.”

The teen, whose identity was not released, was charged with obedience to the required traffic control device, violation of learner’s permit and improper turning.

She was released on a copy of the charges.

Johns Creek police remind parents to reinforce the importance of safety for teen drivers, including those with a learner’s permit and Class D license.

“Thankfully, this young lady and her friend escaped injury, but it’s a timely reminder that adherence to these laws is crucial for their safety,” the department said.

Click here to learn more about what the Georgia Department of Driver Services says about license restrictions.

