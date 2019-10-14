0 HOA horrified at neighbor's Halloween decoration

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man’s Halloween decoration is stirring up controversy in a local neighborhood – and it’s not because it’s scary.

The display features a scarecrow/pumpkin man with its pants partially pulled down, “mooning” people as they pass by the man’s North Fulton County house.

“We get a lot of chuckles out of it," said homeowner Mike O'Neill.

But over the weekend, O'Neill decided to cover a certain part of that display with this sign, after the HOA asked him to take the display down.

"So we said we’ll make it less offensive. And that’s when we put the sign up saying it’s been censored," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said he’s put up the same display outside his home in the Grogan’s Bluff neighborhood off and on for the past decade.

"Great feedback. People laughed. Lots of picture taking. People stopped their cars," O'Neill said.

But this weekend, an HOA board member told O'Neill in an email, “We have had more new neighbors with small children move in… and they are finding it offensive.”

"It’s purely to break up the monotony of life a little bit and have a little bit of fun. This is the time of year where you have a little bit of fun,” O'Neill said.

While he put it up just to make people laugh, O'Neill now hopes his controversial display might end up making them think.

"Make sure we’re all a bit more understanding. And have a little bit more sense of humor," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll leave that sign up … or maybe try sitting the pumpkin man down. ​​​​​​

