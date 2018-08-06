Fulton County Schools police officers start the new year equipped with body cameras

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, all Fulton County Schools police officers will be outfitted with body cameras to start the new school year Monday. Officers finished their training last week.
These camera systems are now part of all officers' standard uniforms.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is in Fulton County where students are heading back to school.
How the police captain hopes the new cameras will improve school security and provide more transparency for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}