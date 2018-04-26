  • Fulton County homeowners will be in for some sticker shock with new assessments

    ATLANTA - Fulton County homeowners are in for some sticker shock when they get their property tax assessments this year, officials said Thursday.

    Preliminary numbers show the median increase across the county will be nearly 29 percent this year over last, and in Atlanta, it’ll be closer to 33 percent, officials said.

    Board of Assessors member R.J. Morris told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, in the city of Atlanta, about 1/3 of homeowners will see greater than 50 percent hikes to their 2018 assessments.

    Morris told Petchenik that sales have skyrocketed, and the board has no choice, by law, but to assess properties accurately.

