Fulton County homeowners will be in for some sticker shock with new assessments

ATLANTA - Fulton County homeowners are in for some sticker shock when they get their property tax assessments this year, officials said Thursday.
Preliminary numbers show the median increase across the county will be nearly 29 percent this year over last, and in Atlanta, it’ll be closer to 33 percent, officials said.
Why county leaders say you can't blame them, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:03 p.m.
Board of Assessors member R.J. Morris told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, in the city of Atlanta, about 1/3 of homeowners will see greater than 50 percent hikes to their 2018 assessments.
Morris told Petchenik that sales have skyrocketed, and the board has no choice, by law, but to assess properties accurately.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}