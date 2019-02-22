  • Fire rips through Roswell apartment complex

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Roswell apartment complex. 

    According to Roswell police, the fire is at the Martins Landing Apartments at 1500 Harbor Landing.

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that no one was injured.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories