Fire rips through Roswell apartment complex

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Roswell apartment complex.
According to Roswell police, the fire is at the Martins Landing Apartments at 1500 Harbor Landing.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that no one was injured.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}