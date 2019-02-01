Fire displaces more than a dozen people in Sandy Springs

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man who jumped for his life from a burning apartment is now in the hospital.
Only Channel 2 Action News obtained video from a witness. The video shows him climbing from the window, smoke pouring out behind him. Then he makes a leap for it.
At this point, we still don't know what caused the fire.
Fire rescue officials tell Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman their investigators will be at the scene through the night to monitor it, adding that it will be a long investigation.
The flames displaced more than two dozen people.
Lori Pruitt lives in the complex. Her building is just a few buildings down from the one that caught fire.
"It's just scary, and I do know someone in that building, and I didn't know if he was hurt or not, and then I saw someone, they said he was OK," she said.
Officials said there were at least two injuries, including the man who jumped out the window.
The Red Cross is assisting.
