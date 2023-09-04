Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police, EMS workers, and several vehicles from the Alpharetta Fire Department responded to a rollover accident at Haynes Bridge Road and Rainwater Drive on Monday.

When units arrived at around 2 p.m., they saw an overturned SUV resting on its roof close to the North Winds business park entrance sign.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the driver, a juvenile, was able to safely get out of the SUV without assistance.

There were no passengers in the SUV.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics and EMS units.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

