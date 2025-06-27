Doctors sounding alarm as they see increase in teens getting addicted to nicotine pouches

ROSWELL, Ga. — Some pediatric doctors in the metro Atlanta area say they’re alarmed by the soaring use of nicotine pouches by teens.

The products, which include Zyn, come in a variety of flavors and can be seen promoted on social media.

“When you look at what ‘Zynfluencers’ are saying, it’s not so much you should use this to stop smoking, it’s like, well, you should use this period,” said Dr. Roy Benaroch, a pediatric physician in Roswell.

He told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that some parents have expressed concerns that their teen could be using nicotine pouches.

“They do get a bit of a rush from them, but what makes them especially appealing is you can do them in secret,” Benaroch said.

The pouches contain nicotine salt and are sold in various levels of potency.

“Certainly, the higher strengths of Zyns are probably several cigarettes’ worth of nicotine all at once. One pouch. What I’m most concerned about is how addictive they are. It’s been linked to problems with cognition, attention, and focus. Mood disorders, including anxiety and depression. So, there are some serious potential drawbacks to these products,” Benaroch said.

A recent national study found use of nicotine pouches by teens has doubled last year. But 18-year-old Gabriel Podolski told Regan that he isn’t a fan of the products.

“I’ve heard they’re dangerous and cause addictions that can lead to other drugs, as a pathway drug,” Poldoski said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Philip Morris International, which makes Zyn pouches.

The company didn’t immediately respond, but in past statements has said the product is for adults 21 and older as a better alternative than continued smoking or use of other tobacco products.

The company also said it does not use paid social media influencers in the U.S. or people under the age of 35 in marketing materials, employs independent age-verification systems to direct digital advertising to only those 21 and over, and uses an age-gate for its own digital platforms.

