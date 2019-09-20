Doctors hope new treatment can help children with peanut allergies

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - There is new hope for millions of children who suffer from peanut allergies.
The Food and Drug Administration voted this month to recommend approval of a capsule that's filled with peanut powder and given carefully to the patients.
The approval is one step closer to being the first treatment for any type of food allergy.
We're talking to local parents of a child with a peanut allergy about the new treatment, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
