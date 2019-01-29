0 City of Milton stays open while other city governments shut down for winter weather

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Despite warnings about a potential snowstorm hitting metro Atlanta, some local governments opted not to close their doors Tuesday, and one even allowed employees to bring children with them.

Milton City Manager Steven Krokoff told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik his team monitored conditions overnight and made the call early Tuesday to remain open, even though the state, county and several other cities closed their offices.

“The trend seemed continuing to better and better weather,” he told Petchenik. “We quickly recognized there was no reason to close.”

Krokoff said the city has 160 employees, which is smaller than many municipalities, so it could make the decision more nimbly.

“A city of this size, we try to make sure we’re responsive to our constituents, if at all possible,” he said. “Every day not open is a loss of money.”

Economic Development Director Sarah LaDart told Petchenik she was waiting for word on whether to come to work.

“Got the email last night saying we’re going to play it by ear, expect it at 6 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “I checked the weather and kind of assumed we were coming in today.”

By then, she said her 6-year-old son’s school had canceled, so she opted to bring him to work with her.

“I have a big pillow under my desk so he knows when he comes to work he can get under there,” she said. “We brought Legos and sticker books today. He has a couple of other friends here.”

One of those friends is Finance Director Bernadette Harvill’s 3-year-old daughter, Nora.

“I decided this morning my husband had to go to work so I’d bring her here with me,” she told Petchenik after learning her daughter’s daycare was closing for the day. “We have a really kid-friendly environment.”

Krokoff told Petchenik allowing employees to bring kids is a small accommodation with a big payoff.

“It is a little bit of a different day with all the kids in here, but we do get all the work done and everybody is happy,” he said.

