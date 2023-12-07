City of Milton votes against building athletic park next to horse farm

MILTON, Ga. — A proposed athletic park on Hopewell Road in Milton won’t be built after the city council voted down the idea.

The city council accepted public comments, debate, and discussion for about 40 minutes on Monday before voting.

In a 4-3 vote, the council passed a resolution to “remove the active park prospect [for the properties] and that we allow, at this time, only passive use or sale of the property to be considered.”

Active uses would include things like athletic fields or gyms.

Passive uses would allow for things such as trails and conservation space.

The proposed park would have included multipurpose fields, baseball fields, field lighting, and a parking lot.

The resolution could be overturned by a future council.

During public comments, those who opposed the park cited concerns about traffic, lights, noise, property values, and the impact on nearby horse farms.

Prior to the vote, signs popped up in nearby yards and on roadsides that said “If you think traffic is bad now…”

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spoke with the owners of Seven Porches Farm in August, which sits right next to the city-owned site of the proposed park.

“There should be no reason for an active park next to a horse farm,” owner Kyle Hester said.

“It cancels the farm,” Hester continued. “There’s no way you can raise young horses and continue what we’re doing with this operation.”

