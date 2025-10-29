City exploring possible redevelopment of Roswell Town Center

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is talking with the property owners of Roswell Town Center and an Atlanta-based developer to explore the redevelopment of 47 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 9 and Holcomb Bridge Road.

The proposed redevelopment aims to transform an aging commercial center into a dynamic mixed-use district, which is seen as one of the most significant revitalization opportunities in Roswell’s recent history.

“This project has the potential to redefine how people live, work, and gather in Roswell,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “We’re reimagining a property that has long served as a commercial center into something that serves our future, a place where people can walk, dine, learn, and connect.”

Under the non-binding potential deal, the City will facilitate planning, zoning, permitting, and infrastructure coordination, while considering available incentives to support the project.

The developer will conduct due diligence, create a conceptual master plan, and develop a phased implementation strategy.

The property owner will provide site access and work in good faith toward future agreements.

The project is envisioned to include a mix of commercial, residential, office, educational, and civic uses.

“This is the first step in what we expect will be an exciting, vibrant addition to our city,” added Wilson. “Our residents deserve development that adds long-term value socially, economically, and aesthetically, and we’re committed to getting it right.”

