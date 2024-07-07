Budweiser Clydesdales appear at events across north GA

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — To celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, Budweiser brought their iconic Clydesdales through north Georgia for a series of appearances.

The horses appeared in Cartersville on July 3, in Norcross on July 5, and in Alpharetta on July 6.

During their Alpharetta appearance, the horses participated in a parade that concluded with a Folds of Honor scholarship check presentation at the Alpharetta American Legion.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with educational scholarships.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Budweiser is donating a portion of proceeds from sales of beer that features a limited-edition “patriotic” packaging to Folds of Honor.

Budweiser has delivered over 600 scholarships benefitting Georgia residents to Folds of Honor.

The Clydesdales aren’t just visiting Georgia.

They are currently touring across the country.

