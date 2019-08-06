Police on scene of SWAT standoff with barricaded suspect

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are on the scene of a SWAT standoff at Academy Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they are trying to negotiate with a barricaded person who has a felony warrant.
Academy Street is closed between Jamestown Trail and Dancliff Lane.
NewsChopper 2 was over scene, where traffic was backed up on Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road.
Police have not released any details about the suspect or what charges the person faces.
Sources told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that the suspect has felony warrants out of Florida and police want to extradite the person.
We're working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
