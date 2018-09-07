0 Body cam video shows officers reviving overdosing prisoner with Narcan

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when two different police departments worked together to save a prisoner who was overdosing on drugs.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenick was on Old Milton Parkway, where Roswell police were taking a prisoner to jail on Monday night when he started having breathing problems and lost consciousness.

Officers with both the Roswell and Alpharetta police departments carry Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses, but Roswell police had already used their dose and it hadn't worked. So they called Alpharetta police for backup.

Dramatic body camera video shows Alpharetta police arrive after the Roswell officers have already pulled the prisoner onto the ground and are performing CPR.

Alpharetta Police Department spokesman Howard Miller said an officer with his department was able to give the prisoner a second shot of Narcan

TRENDING STORIES:

"Within 30 seconds, the prisoner started breathing on his own again, so they thought they were kind of out of the wood,." Miller said.

After the prisoner started to lose consciousness again the officers made the decision to carry him to a squad car and take him to the hospital themselves.

Miller said this is not the first time officers have had to use the drug on an overdosing patient. They've used it at least 16 times. He said carrying Narcan regularly has made a huge difference.

"We've already had several, if not dozens, of saves within our city because our officers have Narcan with them in their medical kits," MIller said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.