  • 3 women zip-tied, elderly woman beaten during Alpharetta home invasion

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police say masked men hog-tied three women inside of a home while they ransacked the place.

    Two of the victims are grandmothers. 

    The incident happened Monday night along Barnseley Lane. 

    The men left the home in the car of one of the victims. Police are not sure if the home was targeted. 

    We're hearing from neighbors who say they are now on edge following the incident, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

