  • Are you a winner? $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Alpharetta

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Someone is having a good Monday. A REALLY good Monday. 

    The Georgia Lottery says someone in Alpharetta is $10,000 richer after winning Mega Millions. 

    The ticket was sold at a BP, located at 10930 Jones Bridge Road.

    The winning numbers from the Sept. 13 Mega Millions drawing were: 6-16-37-59-62 and the Mega Ball was 5. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.

    A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

    Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

