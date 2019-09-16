Are you a winner? $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Alpharetta

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Someone is having a good Monday. A REALLY good Monday.
The Georgia Lottery says someone in Alpharetta is $10,000 richer after winning Mega Millions.
The ticket was sold at a BP, located at 10930 Jones Bridge Road.
The winning numbers from the Sept. 13 Mega Millions drawing were: 6-16-37-59-62 and the Mega Ball was 5. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
