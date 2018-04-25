0 Another victim of random paintball attack comes forward

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell mother says someone fired a paintball at her vehicle as she and her daughter drove on a busy road.

The incident, which happened March 30, caught Kimberly Miller off guard, she told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.

“It sounded like a rock maybe shot up from the wheel, but were going so slow it couldn't have been that,” she told Petchenik.

Miller said she pulled over and later found a bright orange splotch on the her driver’s side door, the remnants of a paintball.

“Somebody was having a little too much fun,” she said. “It’s a little dangerous.”

Miller called Roswell Police to file a report.

“I wanted them to know someone was shooting at people on the side of the road,” she said.

It’s one in a string of paintball attacks on people across Metro Atlanta in the last month.

Atlanta police recently arrested several teens for shooting paintballs at drivers there. Police told Petchenik they don’t believe the cases are connected and so far they haven’t arrested anyone in the Roswell case.

"I want them to quit,” she said of those who are shooting at people. “It can be dangerous. Especially if someone has a window down or it hits a window and blocks your vision. It’s just not safe.”

