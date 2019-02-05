  • Alpharetta police searching for missing teen last seen at library

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Alpharetta Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing teen. 

    Samear Cheema was last seen at the Milton library around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. 

    Samear was last seen wearing a red Adidas jersey, black track pants with a red stripe, red Nike shoes and a red jacket.

    If you see Samear, you're asked to call Alpharetta dispatch at 678-297-6300 so he can be reunited with his family.

    We'll have updates on the search for the boy, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories