Alpharetta police searching for missing teen last seen at library

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Alpharetta Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing teen.
Samear Cheema was last seen at the Milton library around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Samear was last seen wearing a red Adidas jersey, black track pants with a red stripe, red Nike shoes and a red jacket.
If you see Samear, you're asked to call Alpharetta dispatch at 678-297-6300 so he can be reunited with his family.
We'll have updates on the search for the boy, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}