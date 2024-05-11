Alpharetta police calms child who ran away from mother in busy traffic

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy was almost hit by several cars, according to a social media post from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

A few weeks ago, a mother called the Alpharetta Police Department and reported that her son had run away from home, running on busy North Point Parkway.

The mother was attempting to follow her son in her car but called in to request help from officers.

Officers eventually tracked the boy down and stopped him in a shaded area in the JC Penny parking lot, and sat him down to chat.

He explained what was bothering him to the officers and eventually, he returned home to his mother.

The department said this is an example of the wide variety of situations officers face during their shifts.

