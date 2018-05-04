0 Alpharetta approves speed limit reductions on nearly 2 dozen roads

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta leaders have approved reductions to speed limits on nearly two dozen roads throughout the city.

“Rush hour in the morning, it’s unbelievable,” said Jean Collett, who owns a beauty salon in downtown Alpharetta. “I sit here and watch and I swear, some of them will be running 50 or 60.”

Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik the council reviews speed limits annually.

“What we’re really trying to do is ensure the safety of the public. That’s what speed zones are all about,” he said. “We look at things like how much growth and development is along a roadway, is there on-street parking being introduced such as on the roadway we’re on now, and then how much pedestrian activity are we seeing?”

This year, Drinkard said the city decided to lower the speed limits, in some cases by 5 to 10 mph in areas around the city’s growing downtown and elsewhere.

“Our sign shop is producing signs as we speak so we can get those swapped out,” he said. “Whenever we make a change to a speed zone, if it’s a big change, we’ll put additional signage up, digital copy boards, things like that and our officers will issue warnings, typically for about a month.”

Resident Misty Hamilton told Petchenik she welcomes the idea.

“As population grows, people are walking everywhere,” she said. “I jokingly say we’re becoming a little Atlanta. If we don’t slow down we’re going to have a lot of fatalities.”

CLICK HERE for the full list of roadways the City Council of the City of Alpharetta is requesting.

