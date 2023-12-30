Abernathry Arts Center in Sandy Springs to be torn down

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After nearly a century, the old Abernathy Arts Center in Sandy Springs will be torn down.

The Sandy Springs City Council has now approved contracts for the project.

Inspectors said structural issues and outdated toxic building materials made the two stone buildings unusable.

Additionally, neither building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

City leaders said they plan to replace the buildings on Johnson Ferry Road with a modular art studio.

