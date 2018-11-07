  • 8-year-old hit by car after suspected DUI driver crashes, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police say a suspected DUI driver crashed into several cars, one of which then crashed into an 8-year-old child walking to the bus stop. 

    Isreal Alexander is now facing DUI charges. The child only had minor injuries. 

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was in Roswell, where neighbors say there aren't enough sidewalks to keep people safe. 

