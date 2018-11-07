8-year-old hit by car after suspected DUI driver crashes, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police say a suspected DUI driver crashed into several cars, one of which then crashed into an 8-year-old child walking to the bus stop.
Isreal Alexander is now facing DUI charges. The child only had minor injuries.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was in Roswell, where neighbors say there aren't enough sidewalks to keep people safe.
We're talking to a witness to the accident, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Several key races too close to call
- Jeff Sessions submits resignation letter at President Trump's request
- What is Marsy's Law? Georgia voters pass Amendment 4
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}