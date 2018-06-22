Emergency crews training in Chattahoochee rescue 5 people from the river

Five people were rescued Friday afternoon from the Chattahoochee River after getting stranded on the shoals, Johns Creek fire officials said.
“Fortunately, our crews were on the river conducting training exercises and were able to get them to the shore quickly,” Johns Creek fire Chief Timothy McGiboney said in an emailed statement.
BREAKING: 5 rescued from the Chattahoochee in #JohnsCreek after getting stranded on the shoals, fire officials tell us. Crews were training nearby and got all to safety.— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 22, 2018
