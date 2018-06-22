  • Emergency crews training in Chattahoochee rescue 5 people from the river

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Five people were rescued Friday afternoon from the Chattahoochee River after getting stranded on the shoals, Johns Creek fire officials said. 

    “Fortunately, our crews were on the river conducting training exercises and were able to get them to the shore quickly,” Johns Creek fire Chief Timothy McGiboney said in an emailed statement. 

