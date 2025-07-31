4 ran from Roswell police during traffic stop. But none of them were wanted for any crimes

ROSWELL, Ga. — A manhunt shut down parts of a busy Roswell neighborhood during rush hour Wednesday night.

Drivers like Rob Rose described hearing sirens, then seeing police filling Hembree Road.

“They kept on coming, coming and coming,” said Rose. “The cops I saw had AR-15s, shotguns, and they were just piling in from everywhere.”

The Roswell Police Department said it started when officers tried to stop a truck driving recklessly on Highway 9 near Hembree Road.

When the driver pulled over, officers said four people got out and ran.

By 7:30 pm, police confirmed all four suspects were in custody. However, none of them were wanted for any crimes.

Now, police are investigating to find out why they ran.

“It was just a scary thing to have happen so close to your house,” said Rose.

