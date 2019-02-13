32 people, including 7 children, displaced after apartment fire

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that 32 people, including seven children, will have to find new homes after a fire at their North Fulton County apartment complex.
The fire happened Tuesday night on Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs.
Fire crews responded around 6:40 p.m. after reports of a laundry room fire. Sandy Springs fire officials said flames were visible on the first and second floors upon arrival. The fire later extended into the attic.
The fire was out by 8 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}