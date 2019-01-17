NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are looking for two teenage girls who were last seen leaving school on Monday.
According to the Roswell Police Department, Salma Bounajra and Aaliyah Muhammad left Centennial High School together on Monday.
Their last known location was an address in Lithonia, where police said they were with an “unknown male subject.”
Salma is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket.
Aaliyah is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has blonde hair in twists and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue workout tights and a black sweatshirt.
Both girls were born in 2002, making each of them either 16 or 17 years old.
Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 770-640-4100.
Teens missing from #Roswell after leaving school with an unknown man.
