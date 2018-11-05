0 1 arrested, 1 on the run after teen brutally beaten during robbery

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police have charged one man and are looking for second in the robbery and brutal beating of a teen.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik talked to a woman who was startled when the victim knocked on her door at the Saddle Creek Apartments Oct. 23.

“I looked out of the peephole and he was naked,” she told Petchenik under the condition of anonymity. “He said ‘please let me in.’ He said they beat me up took my clothes and took my phone."

Police say the victim told detectives he and a friend went to the apartments to buy pot from the suspect, Michael Anthony Evans, Jr., but then backed out of the deal.

“Two males attacked our victim. The victim’s friend, who was scared, fled the area. The two suspects continued to beat the victim, actually knocked him unconscious,” said Officer Howard Miller. “Stripped him of all his clothing, took the belt off the pants he was wearing and beat him with the belt.”

Miller said the victim then ran to the woman’s home for help.

“Definitely could have been a lot worse or more violent had the suspect been really worried about being identified,” he said.

Police tracked down Evans after they said the victim remembered him from a class at Milton High School.

Evans is now facing robbery and aggravated assault charges. Detectives are still working to identify a second suspect.

The neighbor told Petchenik she gave the victim some clothes and allowed him to call his mother.

“Just in my heart and in my spirit, something told me I had to let this kid in,” she said. “I couldn’t leave him out there.”

