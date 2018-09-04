  • 'It was coming at me' Woman warns drivers after concrete truck damages her SUV

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell woman has a warning for other drivers and a plea for truckers after she says a concrete truck did major damage to her SUV.

    Sherri Feliccia told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that she was driving up Interstate 85 and getting onto Ga. 400 when a concrete truck in front of her showered her SUV with debris. 

    “I just thought this might be it. I felt like a sitting duck," Feliccia said. 

    "I just saw the powder start pouring out of the back of it. The next thing I knew, it was coming at me.”

    Feliccia showed Channel 2 Action News where the cement powder coated the front of SUV. But she says the damage did not stop there.

    “A rock hit my windshield and then I heard a loud crash on my roof," she said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Feliccia pulled off at the next exit and called 911, but she said police would not take a report because she was not at the scene.

    She told Channel 2 Action News that she believes the truck belonged to a national concrete company with offices in Atlanta. She said the company told her it could not help without a truck number.

    “I want people to feel safe on the road, especially on major highways and for [the company] to just show some concern and accountability for the safety of their trucks," she said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories