North Carolina detention officer shot, killed by escaped inmate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s detention officer has died after being shot by an inmate trying to escape custody on Monday.

The Cherokee County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says federal inmate Kelvin Simmons, 48, was being escorted by two detention officers to a medical appointment at an orthopedic office in Peachtree, N.C.

Peachtree, N.C. is about 20 miles north of Blairsville, Ga.

Sheriff Dustin Smith says Simmons was able to overpower the officers, took one of their guns and shot Detention Officer Francisco Flattes.

After the shooting, Simmons stole a car and sped off, the sheriff said.

He was eventually spotted in Clay County, N.C. and the North Carolina Highway Patrol and other deputies chased him into Macon County, N.C.

Simmons was arrested after a short standoff.

Flattes was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

“This is the hardest day of my career. We are all mourning the loss of Francisco and doing everything we can to support each other and the family and loved ones of Officer Flattes,” Sheriff Smith wrote in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says Simmons has a history of bank robbery charges and was awaiting trial for another escape attempt in October 2024.

He will now be charged with murder, and more charges are expected.

Flattes is survived by his wife, who also serves with the department, his children, grandchildren and a son-in-law who serves as a deputy sheriff.

