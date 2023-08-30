Nonprofit aims to help Georgia veterans in need

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Nearly 100,000 Georgia veterans face some housing problems, and hundreds more are homeless.

A local non-profit aims to connect those veterans and others with the resources and help they need.

It’s a grassroots effort on the greens, headed up by Air Force veteran and chairman of the non-profit Rescue and Overwatch Ken Brenneman.

The group gathered 140 golfers, many of whom are veterans themselves, to help other vets in need.

“We’re going to get down into the weeds. We’re going to get out to the camps. We’re going to get to the homeless people. We’re going to get to those in need and we’re just focused on the one-on-one,” Brenneman said.

Multiple organizations and veterans came out to Old Toccoa Farm in Fannin County recently for a fundraiser.

“All the veterans service organizations are there to help other veterans. They’re our brothers and sisters, so we want to be there for them like people were for our fathers and so forth,” said Tom Potito.

“There’s help out there for all our veterans. No matter what the problem is there’s someone out there with the same problem,” said Albert Hunter.

“We have probably close to 5,000 or more total veterans living here in the county, but they’re difficult to reach,” said Jim Callender of the American Legion.

Brennamen wants to help by raising the seed money Rescue and Overwatch needs to set up a call center.

“We have already a list of over 60 volunteers with such a wide range of skill sets,” Brennamen said.

Brenneman’s focus is on filling the gaps in care for veterans.

“A lot of its referrals and a lot of is based on partnering with organizations that are already providing services. We’re just trying to get the veteran population plugged into those,” Brennamen said.

The fundraising campaign for Rescue and Overwatch runs through September.

To make a donation click here.

