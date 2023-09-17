No horsing around: Officers wrangle pair of loose horses in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It was a police chase but no humans were involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawrenceville officers giddy-upped Wednesday chasing two horses.

The department said, somehow they were able to escape their home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officers safely reunited them with their owners after a brief but fun escape. The horses appeared to be uninjured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Health experts, leaders discuss health disparities in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group