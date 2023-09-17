No horsing around: Officers wrangle pair of loose horses in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It was a police chase but no humans were involved.
Lawrenceville officers giddy-upped Wednesday chasing two horses.
The department said, somehow they were able to escape their home.
The officers safely reunited them with their owners after a brief but fun escape. The horses appeared to be uninjured.
