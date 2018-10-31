  • Nice trick-or-treating weather tonight but severe storms possible tomorrow

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - You and your family will enjoy a beautiful day today with very mild trick-or-treating weather tonight for the little ones -- but tomorrow will be a different story. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that you will need to bring your umbrella to work Thursday because the chance for rain and storms goes up dramatically. 

    Some storms could turn severe, with tornadoes and damaging winds possible mainly in southwest Georgia.

    The rain could last into the early morning hours of Friday. 

    And don't forget, the time changes overnight Sunday where we fall back an hour.

