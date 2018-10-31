ATLANTA - You and your family will enjoy a beautiful day today with very mild trick-or-treating weather tonight for the little ones -- but tomorrow will be a different story.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that you will need to bring your umbrella to work Thursday because the chance for rain and storms goes up dramatically.
Some storms could turn severe, with tornadoes and damaging winds possible mainly in southwest Georgia.
The rain could last into the early morning hours of Friday.
And don't forget, the time changes overnight Sunday where we fall back an hour.
The area at greatest risk for severe storms later today is SW of Atlanta and especially in southwest GA. Much of north GA is not in that risk area, but could have some isolated strong to severe storms. pic.twitter.com/3K1XPG5CYe— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 31, 2018
