NFLPA executive director who resigned expensed trip to Magic City: ESPN report

ATLANTA — A former NFL Players Association executive director is accused of charging the union for trips made to two strip clubs, including Magic City in Atlanta.

That’s according to a new report from ESPN, which has published multiple stories regarding Lloyd Howell Jr. and his tenure with the players association. Howell Jr. resigned on Thursday, citing that his leadership has become a “distraction” for NFLPA in recent weeks.

ESPN first reported that Howell had a part-time consulting job with a private equity firm that has approval for minority ownership of NFL teams. It now reports the NFLPA hired an outside investigator, who found expense reports were filed for charges at two strip clubs.

The first trip happened in Nov. 2023 at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami and the second trip was earlier this year at Magic City after the NFLPA summit, according to the report.

ESPN says it obtained documents that showed $2,426 in charges and cash withdrawals from the ATM at Magic City, including the use of two VIP rooms. The visit was written on the expense report as a “player engagement event to support & grow our Union,” according to ESPN.

Howell has not responded to the latest allegations.

Read the full ESPN report here.

